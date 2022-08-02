The Ghana Police Service says it has opened investigations into the suspected murder of 31-year-old man at Nkonya Kodzi in the Biakoye District of the Oti Region.

The deceased, Brempong Daniel, was ambushed and shot dead by an unknown assailant while on his way to the farm in a restricted area in that part of the district at about 07:00 am on Monday.

His body had been deposited at the Margaret Marquart Hospital, Hohoe for autopsy, while investigations continue into the incident.

A statement, issued by the police and signed by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), John Nchor, Public Affairs Officer of the Police in the Oti Region, said they have intensified patrols at Nkonya and other areas to ensure law and order.

Below is the full statement: