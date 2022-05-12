The Ashanti Regional Police Command of the Ghana Police Service has defined some precautionary measures to curb the rising snatching of cars in the region.
These measures come on the back of the recent cases of car snatching in some parts of the region.
The Command said though it has arrested some syndicates in the past, bringing the menace to its barest minimum, it has recorded cases of car snatching in recent times.
According to the Command, the syndicates usually attack their victims at the entrance of their homes at gunpoint and snatch their vehicles from them.
The Command believes these measures below will nip the menace in the bud:
- Call home when approaching for someone in the house to look out for suspicious characters around before you get home.
- Make sure you have good exterior lighting, particularly around the front and the back door, so that you can identify persons and any dark areas where an intruder could take cover to attack.
- You should be able to control external lighting from inside the house.
- Be alert to anything unusual, such as strangers waiting outside your house or cars
following you.
- If you notice anything suspicious, report it to the police or relevant authorities.
- Always vary the routes you use to your house so that you cannot be predicted by these
miscreants.