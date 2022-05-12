The Ashanti Regional Police Command of the Ghana Police Service has defined some precautionary measures to curb the rising snatching of cars in the region.

These measures come on the back of the recent cases of car snatching in some parts of the region.

The Command said though it has arrested some syndicates in the past, bringing the menace to its barest minimum, it has recorded cases of car snatching in recent times.

According to the Command, the syndicates usually attack their victims at the entrance of their homes at gunpoint and snatch their vehicles from them.

The Command believes these measures below will nip the menace in the bud: