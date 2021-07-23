Police in the Greater Accra Region are on a manhunt for three suspects involved in the killing of a 34-year-old man at Tantra Hill.

The deceased, Stephen Akowuah, was a gym instructor. He was shot dead in his apartment by unknown gunmen in the wee hours of Thursday.

According to sources, the deceased was in his room with a woman when two men on a motorbike stormed in and shot him. The life of the woman was spared by the assailants.

However, co-tenants of the deceased were attacked and robbed of their belongings.

One of the tenants, who spoke to JoyNews‘ Manuel Koranteng on condition of anonymity, stated that after the incident, the house has been dejected due to fear of possible return of the gunmen.

He, however, called on the Police Service to beef up security in the area.

Meanwhile, personnel of the Mile 7 Police Divisional Command, who have begun investigation into the killing to track down perpetrators of the gym instructor, have assured of providing security in the area.

But there is a challenge, lack of vehicles to aid the Police in their patrol duties.

According to a source at the Police Command, the Police station has one vehicle for patrols.