The Ghana Police Service has announced that personnel deployed to enforce the restriction of movement will be provided with food and water.

According to a press statement signed by the Director of Police Public Affairs, Superintendent Sheilla Kessie Abayie-Buckman, the measure is to ensure police officers would not wander amidst the coronavirus pandemic leaving their duty points in search of food, water or soft drink.

Below are reasons cited by the police administration:

1. The Police Administration has monitored reports about ration provided for its officers deployed to enforce restrictions on movement and wishes to state that the administration has made a policy to serve food to its officers based on the following reasons:

a. To avoid the situation where police officers would roam in this critical time, leaving their duty points to search for food, water or soft drink;

b. Some of the duty points are situated at places where officers cannot even find food or water to buy;

c. The frontline officers will not jeopardize the environment by taking risks of contracting and transmitting the coronavirus disease; and

d. To discourage officers from taking cooked food from members of the public without the approval of their commanders so that the officers’ feeding can be properly monitored for health and safety reasons.

2. The public is advised to note accordingly.

3. The Administration also encourages the general public to cooperate with security services and stay at home as directed. The media, opinion leaders and all who have the opportunity of speaking to others should support the stay home directives in this critical period, to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in Ghana.

