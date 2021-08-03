A starving mother in a quest to feed herself and her hungry children, decided to steal five eggs from a grocery store, but unfortunately, she was caught.

A policeman was called to the scene, and after finding out why the woman did that, he had empathy on her and decided to help her out instead of punishing her.

According to Florida News, Miss Johnson receives a monthly pay of Ghc720 per month with which she cares for two daughters, two grandchildren and a niece.

Prior to the incident, the woman had lost her paycheck the week before and was on the edge of starvation.

No food for two days

They had not eaten for two days, hence, Miss Johnson decided to purchase eggs with the $1.25 she had on her but realised it was actually 50 cents and that was not enough.

Christmas kindness: Officer William Stacy with Helen Johnson after donated food was delivered to her.

She decided to put the five eggs in her pocket but was caught by the store staff on duty.

Upon being caught, she admitted to the crime and stated that she was just trying to feed her family.

The policeman, Officer William Stacy, along with the store worker, decided to not press charges against her.

Helen Johnson thanks Tarrant Police officer William Stacy with a hug in her kitchen after he had delivered two truckloads of food for her and her family

The Officer purchased a carton of eggs for Miss Johnson and her family and asked her to never shoplift again.

Later that week, Officer Stacy along with a few others came back to Miss Johnson and gifted her with two trucks of food to feed her family.