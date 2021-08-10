A Kenyan police officer attached to Ngethu Water Treatment plant in Kiambu has committed suicide by setting himself ablaze.

The incident occurred on Monday, August 9, at the administrative officer’s rural home in Muthuini Sub Location in Mwohoko area, Kieni West.

Police OB report filed at Endarasha, Kanyagia Police Patrol Base in Nyeri County, Mwihoyo Location revealed that James Mwangi Nderitu has been on a seven-day pass leave since August 2.

Mwangi was last seen around 9:30 am feeding his cow by his brother Joseph Gacheru Nderitu. The two had a short conversation before Nderitu left him and entered his house.

About 30 minutes later, a huge smoke was seen emanating from his house by one Festus Nderitu who alerted the neighbours. When neighbours arrived at the scene, they found the main door and that of his bedroom locked from inside.

After the fire was stopped from spreading to other rooms by residents of the area, they broke into the deceased’s bedroom and found his body on the bed facing down, dressed and partly burnt.

The motive of the suicide is yet to be established and it was learnt that Mwangi’s remains have been taken to Mary Immaculate Morgue pending investigations and autopsy.