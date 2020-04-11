The Tema Regional Police Command is investigating a case involving the alleged accidental shooting of a police officer by a colleague security man whilst on Operation COVID-19 Safety duties.

The police officer was shot in the right lower thigh at Tema Newtown whilst on a joint security operations to ensure the preventive measures of the COVID-19 were followed.

A press release signed by Chief Inspector Stella Dede Dzakpasu, the Acting Police Public Relations Officer of the Tema Region, said the accidental shooting happened on Thursday, April 9, at about 0600 hours when both personnel were performing Operation COVID-19 Safety duties.

The injured officer was rushed to the Tema General Hospital where she was treated and discharged.

The officer, who allegedly fired the shot, has been cautioned and released to his Unit Commander, pending further investigations.

“The public is to remain calm as investigation into the matter is ongoing,” the statement said.

