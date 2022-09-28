The Police have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the drowning of a Police officer at Sefwi Amoaya in the Sefwi Bodi District of the Western North Region.

According to a Police statement, the Corporal Officer drowned on September 27, 2022 during an anti-Illegal mining operation duty around the River Sui.

“Whilst investigations continue, the Police Administration wishes to express its deepest condolences to the bereaved family, colleagues and the Service as a whole,” the statement said.