The Police have impounded 40 vehicles for various traffic offences along the Kpone-Dawenya stretch of the N1 highway during a special exercise conducted in partnership with Citi FM/TV on Friday, 20 August.

The exercise, which has been revived by the Police administration, spearheaded by the Acting Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, in partnership with Citi FM/TV, was carried out by the MTTD together with Citi FM/TV crews in the evening rush hours of the said date.

During the exercise, 40 drivers were arrested for flouting several road traffic regulations and are currently being processed for courts in Tema and Ashaiman, while their vehicles are impounded at the Tema Community 25 Police station.

Some of the offences recorded on Friday’s special exercise included dangerous driving, driving on shoulders and verges, abuse of sirens and beacon lights among others.

The War Against Indiscipline is aimed at deterring motorists who flout road traffic laws which contribute to congestions on major roads within the Accra and Tema Metropolis.

The motoring public are advised to abide by the road traffic regulations at all times to enhance road safety.