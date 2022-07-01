The Ghana Police Service has praised the Arise Ghana demonstrators as well as its officers for the incident-free outcome of day two of the protest.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the service commended the demonstrators for their comportment and hopes that “would provide lessons for future occasions to help deepen our democratic practices as a country.”

While condemning the “riotous conduct of demonstrators on the first day,” the Police wished all injured officers a speedy recovery.

“We would also like to commend personnel of the service for their professionalism exhibited throughout the two days, especially on the first day, in the face of unprovoked attacks by the demonstrators.

“We are grateful to the general public for their cooperation and understanding in spite of the inconvenience the demonstration undoubtedly caused them,” the statement added.

Below is the full statement: