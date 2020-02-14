

Parents of Dwamena Akenten SHS student who allegedly died in a dormitory are stranded over his burial as police investigators await autopsy report.

Eighteen-year-old John Biley was pronounced dead on arrival at the St. Patrick Hospital at Maase where he had been rushed to by school authorities on Tuesday.

His father, Muniru Adongo, reveals his son suffered rheumatism and wants him buried immediately, according to Islamic custom.

Luv FM’s Nana Asenso Mensah spoke with the father as well as police and filed this report.



