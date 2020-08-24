Three suspects have been arrested by the Tesano Police for possession of two locally made pistols.

They also had in their possession other items suspected to have been stolen from a robbery escapade.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Efia Tenge, Head of Public Affairs Unit (PAU) of the Accra Regional Police Command gave their names as Ato Kwamina, 26, Isaah Emmanuel, 20 and Ibrahim Abubakari, 21.

She said on August 19, 2020, about 0230 hours security details were at Abeka Junction Operation Calm Life Snapcheck duties when they spotted the suspects in a commercial vehicle heading towards Accra.

“They were highly suspected by the police and a search conducted on the suspect discovered the offensive weapons to which they admitted ownership,” she said.

According to DSP Tenge, the items retrieved included (6) live BB cartridges, one Toshiba laptop, one wristwatch, one small cutter, screwdriver, two mobile phones and two power banks.

She said the suspects are currently in custody and assisting with investigation.