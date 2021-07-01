The police at Dansoman, a suburb of Accra, have arrested five suspects for allegedly dealing in fake currencies.

Akwasi Boateng alias ‘honourable’, Michael Marfo Ohene alias ‘Ghost’, Bismarck Tawiah, Richard Walker and Prince Nketiah were arrested on Tuesday with fake bundles of assorted currencies.

They included Unites States dollars, CFA and cedis.

According to the police, they have also retrieved a pistol and ice chest mixed with powder from the suspects after their arrest in a hotel room at Dansoman.

They are yet to be put before the court.

The police are urging the public to volunteer crime information to them to help curb crime.