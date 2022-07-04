The Ghana Police Service (GPS) has arrested six persons in the Ashanti Region who are suspected to be connected to a land and chieftaincy dispute at Afrancho near Atwima Kwanwoma.

The unrest which occurred on Sunday led to the death of one person.

According to the police, two factions met on a family land where a struggle ensued.

“During the altercation, the deceased, known as Kwame Yeboah, aged 23, was allegedly stabbed to death by Kwadjo Brefo, who is among the suspects arrested.

“Two persons, including suspect Kwadwo Brefo, sustained injuries and are receiving treatment at the hospital under Police guard,” parts of the statement read.

The Police further noted that calm has been restored in the area following the timely intervention of the Region’s Commander.

“During his interactions with members of the community, he entreated them to be law-abiding and exercise restraint as investigation continues to ensure that all other persons involved are arrested and brought to face justice.”

The Service also noted that security in the area has been increased to ensure that “we are in full control of the situation.”

Below is the full statement