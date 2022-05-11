Police in the Upper East Region have arrested five people in connection with the recent shootings in Bawku, which resulted in the deaths of three persons.

Speaking to Joy News, Upper East Regional Police PRO, ASP David Fianko-Okyere who confirmed the arrest said Police officers were quickly dispatched to some areas in the Bawku Municipality after they heard sporadic shootings in the town.

According to him, investigations have commenced into the shootings which led to the death of three people.

“They are currently being arrested for possession of firearms and any charges that may arise. We will also add up that one, but immediately they were arrested, the possession of a firearm is exactly what we are holding them on as of now,” he said.

He also confirmed that the curfew hours have been reviewed from the previous 8 pm to 5 am to 4 pm to 6 am and the Police and military will continue to enforce the curfew.

Three persons were confirmed dead on Tuesday after an assailant allegedly invaded a home near the cattle market at Bawku.

Eyewitnesses say the attack took place on Monday night during a heavy downpour in the area. Residents woke up to the news on Tuesday morning.