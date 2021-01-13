Paul Pogba fired Manchester United to the top of the Premier League table as they beat Burnley.

The first half was goalless but full of controversies. Luke Shaw was booked for an incident in which Burnley wanted a red card, while Harry Maguire had a goal disallowed for the slightest of contacts with Erik Pieters.

United upped the tempo in the second half and Pogba began to control the game before eventually breaking Burnley’s resolve when his volley from the edge of the box deflected past Nick Pope in the 71st minute.

Burnley stay 16th in the table while United travel to Anfield to face second-placed Liverpool, who are three points behind the new league leaders, on Sunday.