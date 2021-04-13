The People’s National Convention (PNC) says it wishes the entire Muslim Community a glorious and prosperous Ramadan, saying Ramadan Mubarak to all.

In a statement, signed by Janet Asana Nabla, the General Secretary, the party said the Holy month of Ramadan is among the five pillars of Islam and a period Muslims all over the world purify their heart and soul, clean their mind and body by fasting and praying to Almighty Allaah so as to be righteous.

Quran, 2:183 says Oh, you who believe! Fasting is prescribed to you as it was prescribed to those before you, that you may learn piety and righteousness.

“Again, the Holy Month is for Muslims to dedicate themselves to self-sacrifice by abstaining from taking drink or food and some physical needs, seeking forgiveness from Allaah for their wrongdoings and devoting themselves to Him.

“The PNC solidarises with all Muslims and requests them to say some prayers for our country, Ghana,” it added.