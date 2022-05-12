The 2020 flag bearer of the People’s National Convention (PNC), David Apasera and National Chairman, Moses Dani Baah have been expelled.

12 other officers have also been asked to step aside over a breach of the party’s Constitution.

They include; the First Vice-Chairperson; Hajia Hajara Ali, Third Vice-Chairperson; Alhaji Omar Bekure, National Organiser; Abass Nuhu, Bono Region Chairman; Sampson Asampana, Oti Region Chairman; Richard Dzreke and Ashanti Region Chairman; Abraham Kaba Hirohito.

The rest are: Greater Accra Region Secretary; Siba Salifu Sakibu, Chairman, Western Region; Mallam Yakubu Tahir, Arimeyao Ali; Organiser, Ashanti Region, Oliver Ganaku; Secretary, Volta Region, Abdul Samed Nurideen; Secretary, Bono Region and Hidaya S. Ibrahim; National Women’s Organiser Signed Members of NEC — PNC.

The development was announced in a communiqué following A National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Accra.

The communiqué said NEC took notice of a purported Standing Committee meeting which was unduly conveyed and presided over by Messrs Apasera and Dani Baah on May 7, 2022.

The said meeting was attended by some PNC members despite an official caution from the party leadership.

“After a comprehensive discussion of the court’s ruling on the matter brought against the party by Messrs David Apasera and Moses Dani Baah, NEC concluded that the duo have violated Article 14 (a) of the PNC Constitution which states: ‘Any member of the party who is aggrieved by the party’s action and inaction shall within twenty-one (21) days, first seek redress from the internal dispute resolution mechanism of the party and shall have a further right of appeal to congress,” the statement read.

It added: “Following their penchant for breaching the constitution of the PNC — a behaviour that has obviously disrupted the pursuit of our collective goals and derailed the progress of the party, the membership of Messrs David Apasera and Moses Dani Baah has been terminated”.