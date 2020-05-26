The National Chairman of the People’s National Convention (PNC), Bernard Mornah, has been written to by the party’s National Treasurer over his “deliberate failure” to respond to letters inquiring about the transfer of some GH¢100,000 into his personal account.

Akane Adams, who also doubles as Chairman of PNC’s Finance Committee, on July 17, 2019 and January 24, 2020 wrote to Mr Mornah separately for him to assist in investigations regarding the transfer of the said funds to his GCB Bank account in Kisseman, Accra.

The funds transfer is said to have been at the instance of PNC’s Second Vice Chairman, Henry Haruna Asante, who has since resigned from the party.

But the National Chairman, according to Mr Adams’s letter dated May 24, 2020, deliberately failed to respond to his two letters.

“Your failure to furnish my office with the above valuable information has left me with no option than to formally notify you of my intention to invite external bodies to assist in investigations into this matter on behalf of the party in my capacity as National Treasurer and Chairman of the PNC Finance Committee,” Mr Adams wrote.

“Please, treat this letter with all the seriousness and as a necessary arbiter.”

The letter referred the investigations to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service and Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC).

It also expressed worry how the PNC has not had full details and breakdown from Mr Mornah “on the usage of all funds you have received (though wrongly transferred into your private bank account) some four months ago towards organizing constituency elections in favor of the party when we are barely six months to the 2020 general elections”.