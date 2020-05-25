The 2nd Vice Chairman of the People’s National Convention (PNC), Henry Haruna Asante, has resigned.



3news.com cannot, however, confirm if the national executive was forced to resign.



But he cites personal reasons for his decision.



This comes barely three months after he was accused of wrongly transferring party funds into private bank accounts of the National Chairman, Bernard Mornah.



Mr Asante was accused of transferring GH¢50,000 into Mr Mornah’s GCB Bank account, a move probed by the party.



Finality is yet to be put to the probe.



But in his resignation letter sighted by 3news.com, Mr Asante said he wanted to, as well, “pave way for the party mobilize funds for the impending elections”.



“I know it may not go down well with my allies but gratifying to my foes.”