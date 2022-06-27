The Ghana Football Association (GFA) says players who do not possess a Ghana Card, will not be registered for the 2022/23 season.

As part of plans for the upcoming season, the GFA recently announced that the registration and signing period for teams would begin on Friday, July 1, 2022.

Starting next month, Premier League, Division One League, and Women’s Premier League clubs will be able to register their players and make transfer deals with the window closing in the middle of August.

The Ghana Card is one of the requirements for teams to be allowed to register their players for the upcoming season.

The authorities in Ghana are actively working to digitally integrate all systems and cards, and the Ghana Card is essential to those efforts.

The GFA’s eight rules for the Registration and Transfer Window are as follows:

1. All queries for 2021/2022 season on the club’s dashboard when vetted after July 1, 2022 will revert to 2021/2022 season and therefore clubs will have to renew the registration of the players again for the 2022/2023 season.

2. Payment of registration licenses must be made before applications are submitted for vetting otherwise such applications shall not be vetted and shall be rejected in the system.

3. Wrong, fake, unreadable documents in their application, SHALL be rejected in the system.

4. The GHANA CARD shall be the only proof of identity for registration both renewals, transfers and new registration.

5. All transfers both domestic and international must be done in the TMS before registration can be completed in the registration system.

6. Clubs are to ensure that they check the player’s name in the system, before registering a player as a new player and taking full responsibility and consequences for the new registration.

7. Club that refuses to release an amateur player to the new club, the GFA shall release the amateur player to the new club to ensure smooth registration of such a player.

8. Club that refuses to counter instruct a transfer request in the DTMS when there is a transfer agreement, the player involved will be declared free and all the benefits in the transfer agreement will be nullified.