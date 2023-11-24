Two players of Netflix’s Squid Game: The Challenge are seeking compensation for the injuries they suffered during the show.

The lawyers representing the two said they “suffered injuries such as hypothermia and nerve damage”.

The contestants were among many who competed for a $4.56m (£3.63m) on the show.

However, a spokesperson for the show said in a statement: “We take the welfare of our contestants extremely seriously.”

The law firm said it has sent letters of claim to Studio Lambert outlining their clients alleged injuries it says were “a result of poor health and safety standards on set”.

The Challenge was a spin-off show, based on the hit South Korean drama Squid Game.