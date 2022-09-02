The National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Ayesu Ntim, has appealed to members of the party to always put the interest of the party first, above all others.

That, he said, would ensure the collective well-being of all members and promote peace and progress in the party, as well as place the party in a better position to break the eight.

“We can best break the eight if we bear each other’s burden, forgive each other when we are offended and work diligently to support the government’s efforts to ameliorate the plights of the Ghanaian people and get them to appreciate the immense progress being made in the country under this government,” Mr Ntim stated.

Speaking at the launch of a commemorative book on Baffour Osei Akoto in Accra on August 31,2022, he noted that the party was surrounded by the enormous examples of selflessness, patriotism and vision that Baffour Akoto and many of the forebears exhibited.

“As we pay homage to Baffour Akoto, the man through whose vision, charisma, respect and devotion the great brains from all walks of life were assembled to give birth to the UP Tradition, which has today given birth to the New Patriotic Party (NPP), let us all contemplate what we can also do to propel the progress of our dear country for our generation and those coming after us,” Mr Ntim stated.

The man Baffour Akoto

Baffour Osei Akoto is widely considered as a colossus in the political tradition that birthed the ruling NPP.

He is also described as a celebrated statesman, a cultural icon and astute politician, whose struggles and sacrifices led to the entrenchment of multi-party democracy in the country.

Baffour Osei Akoto was the founder of the National Liberation Movement (NLM), which together with other opposition parties metamorphosed into the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Selflessness

The selflessness of Baffour Akoto, the NPP National Chairman said, had outlived him, which is why the party could acknowledge and celebrate him years after his demise.

Mr Ntim said though the pre and immediate post-independence era in the country was stormy, and people faced jail time with the slightest offence, Baffour Akoto braved all odds and spoke up to secure true democracy for the nation.

“Gladly, the philosophy and principles that Baffour Akoto, J. B. Danquah, S. D. Dombo, K. A. Busia and several others of our tradition espoused have now become the foundation of our democratic society,” he stated, adding that the principles had been deepened with subsequent presidents from the party.

Mr Ntim then urged members to look up to Baffour Akoto and emulate the values he upheld to navigate towards patriotism for national development.

The book

The book, titled “ Baffour Osei Akoto: A Royal Patriot and the making of Ghana”, is a collection of speeches and articles made by famous speakers about the exploits of the late traditional icon, with particular reference to the Annual Re: Akoto & 7 others Lectures organised by the Ghana School of Law.

The book was co-edited by a former Speaker of Parliament and Lawyer, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye.