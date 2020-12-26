Jamie Vardy scored a late deflected equaliser as Leicester and Manchester United cancelled each other out in an entertaining draw at the King Power Stadium.

Brendan Rodgers’ side started the game in second, four points behind leaders Liverpool, with United a point and place behind the Foxes having played a game less.

After missing a early gilt-edged opportunity, Marcus Rashford made amends to give Manchester United the lead with his 50th Premier League goal from another Bruno Fernandes assist.

But Fernandes was at fault as he lost the ball in the build-up to Leicester’s equaliser, with Harvey Barnes beating the unsighted David de Gea with a lovely curled shot from distance for his seventh goal of the season.

Rashford proved wasteful once more after the restart, failing to beat Kasper Schmeichel when through on goal as United piled the pressure on following the introduction of Paul Pogba, with Anthony Martial also having a goal chalked off for a marginal offside.

But it was the emergence of Edinson Cavani that made the real difference as the former Paris Saint-Germain forward created what United thought would be the winner for Fernandes in the 79th-minute.

Leicester would have the final say, however, with Vardy popping up in space to score with the ball bouncing off Azel Tuanzebe’s knee from Ayoze Perez’s teasing cross.

The real winners are pacesetters Liverpool, who are still three points ahead of Leicester and four ahead of Manchester United ahead of their home clash with West Brom on Sunday.