Goals from Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah earned Liverpool a hard-fought Premier League win against Wolves.

Jurgen Klopp’s side looked to be facing a frustrating evening when Darwin Nunez’s strike was ruled out by VAR.

However Reds captain Van Dijk made the breakthrough with a close-range header from Diogo Jota’s cross before Salah turned in a Kostas Tsimikas cut-back.

It moves Liverpool up to sixth, six points behind fourth-place Tottenham with a game in hand.

Wolves remain 15th, just three points above the relegation zone, having offered minimal threat going forward.