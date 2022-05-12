Harry Kane struck a double as Tottenham reignited the battle to finish in the top four with a convincing 3-0 victory at home to 10-man Arsenal.

The England striker coolly converted a spot kick awarded for Cédric Soares’ foul on Son Heung-Min to put the hosts in front on 22 minutes.

The Gunners’ evening then took a further turn for the worse when Rob Holding was given his marching orders for a second yellow card following another foul on Son just past the half hour.

Kane took full advantage of Arsenal’s disarray when he boosted his tally in North London derbies to 13 goals overall, tucking in a flick-on from a right-wing corner on 37 minutes.

Spurs were in complete control and they made sure it would be a long second period for their rivals when Son netted within a minute of the restart to claim his 21st league goal of the campaign.

The result means fifth-placed Spurs move to within a point of Arsenal in fourth spot, with just two matches to play.

Next up, Spurs host Burnley on Sunday while Arsenal visit Newcastle on Monday.