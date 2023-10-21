Diogo Dalot curled home a suitably spectacular winner as Manchester United secured the win they craved over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane to mark the passing of legendary former player Sir Bobby Charlton.

Having said before the game United ‘have to win for Sir Bobby’ following the announcement of Charlton’s passing four hours before kick-off, it was appropriate in-form midfielder Scott McTominay should put the visitors ahead with a well-taken effort just before the half-hour.

But after Oli McBurnie had drilled a superb penalty into the corner when McTominay handled just six minutes later, it was left to Dalot to provide the appropriate ending in honour of the man who scored so many memorable goals during the 17 years at Old Trafford in which he became one of the greatest Englishman to ever lace up his boots.

Sheffield United keeper Wes Foderingham got his hand to Dalot’s well-struck 25-yard effort but was unable to keep it out as it rippled into the roof of the net.

It was harsh luck on the home side, who were the better for long periods, particularly in the first half.

But they lack the touch of class needed to go with their eye-catching approach play and, with one point from nine games, remain bottom of the Premier League and in massive trouble with less than a quarter of the campaign gone.

For Erik ten Hag’s side, it was a game they had to win if they are not to lose touch completely with their top four rivals although, on a day like today, paying a fitting tribute to Charlton’s memory provided their main motivation.