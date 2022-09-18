Son Heung-min came off the bench to break his goal drought with a hat-trick to give Tottenham a thumping 6-2 victory over Leicester City, which moves them level on points with leaders Manchester City at the international break.

Spurs were far from their best though and fell behind after six minutes when a needless lunge from Davinson Sanchez on the edge of the area brought down James Justin. Although Hugo Lloris made a great save from Your Tielemans’ initial penalty he had moved off his line and the kick was retaken. Tielemans again kicked it to Lloris’ right – but this time too far away from the keeper.

The lead lasted less than two minutes as Dejan Kulusevski curled a cross to Harry Kane at the back post whose header Danny Ward could only deflect into the net.

Spurs took the lead when Eric Dier flicked Ivan Perisic’s corner over Ward but James Maddison’s smart half volley had Leicester level at the break.

The hosts went back in front two minutes into the second half when Rodrigo Bentancur robbed Wilfred Ndidi and coolly slotted the ball past Ward.

Leicester looked the best team from this point until Son, who came on just before the hour mark, effectively put the game past the Foxes in the 73rd minute with a superb curling right-footed effort from 20 yards.

After being fed by Kane, he repeated the trick with his left foot six minutes from time.

Two minutes later Son was put through by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and his finish squeezed under Ward. The linesman judged him offside but VAR overturned the decision giving him a third and Spurs a sixth.