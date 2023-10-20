Mohammed Kudus returns from international duty as West Ham United travel to Villa Park to face Aston Villa on match-day nine.

The Ghanaian found the net for the first time in the competition as the Hammers drew 2-2 with Newcastle in front of the home fans.

The visitors are unbeaten against their upcoming opponents in their last 11 meetings (W7 D4). They last lost to the Clarets in May 2015.

A victory for seventh-placed West Ham will move them a step closer to a coveted top-four spot whilst Villa, who are just one point behind fourth-placed Liverpool could also see their status rise with a win.

Aston Villa currently have 1.97 odds to win on Betway whilst West Ham have 3.75. A draw has been priced at 3.95.

Betway: Golden Code

Use EPL Booking Code: 3D731FB this matchweek & get 100% back as a Free Bet if you lose.

Bet now using this link: bit.ly/GHGCW9