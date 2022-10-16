Arsenal secured a hard-fought three points at Leeds United with Bukayo Saka’s first-half stunner earning the Gunners a 1-0 victory on Sunday.

Arsenal were looking to extend their lead at the top of the league while Leeds manager Jesse Marsch knew that a win could take his team to mid-table and take some of the pressure off.

Both sides had to contend with a delay almost immediately after the kick-off, with a power cut forcing a gap of more than 30 minutes before the restart.

Just after half an hour had eventually been played, Saka rifled into the top of the net from an Arsenal counter, but Leeds also had chances.

In the second half, Patrick Bamford thought he had equalised seconds after coming on, but his effort was disallowed for handball.

William Saliba then handballed in the box on 62 minutes and a VAR review led to a penalty, but Bamford stepped up to send it wide.

Arsenal defender Gabriel saw red in injury time when shoved over by Bamford, as the Brazilian lashed out with his feet against the striker in retaliation, but the referee overturned his own decision on a VAR review, and Mikel Arteta’s men held on for the win.