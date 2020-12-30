A Fergie-time winner from Marcus Rashford completed an incredible year for the young doctor and a pretty decent one for Manchester United.

They move second in the table, two points behind Liverpool; Wolves stay 12th.

No one who has had the misfortunate of watching any of the dreadful games these sides have produced together will be remotely surprised that another dreadful game ensued, chaquality and joy at a premium; Wolves defended deep and in numbers with United too slow to pick holes in them.

They did muster one first-half chance, Bruno Fernandes volleying straight at Rui Patricio, while for Wolves, Roman Saiss headed onto the bar – though David de Gea had the net covered.

After the break thing were a little more open. Edinson Cavani did find the net following a corner but was offside, and VAR ruled against awarding a penalty earlier in the same attack – the ball struck Conor Coady’s hand, but it was doing nothing untoward.

Otherwise – and though United did commit more men forward towards the end – the play was too cautious and a winner did not remotely look like coming, until it arrived.

Whether this was the mark of title contenders or of a team not yet good enough remains to be seen.