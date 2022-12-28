Goals from Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Fred gave Manchester United all three points against Nottingham Forest.

Erik Ten Hag’s side now sit just one point off fourth-placed Spurs with a game in hand.

Manchester United started the game with a great intensity, looking to get at Forest down the flanks from the off.

And Ten Hag’s side found the breakthrough after 19 minutes with a goal straight off the training ground. Christian Eriksen fired a corner across the turf to the middle of the area where Rashford was on hand to smash it home first time.

United went 2-0 up just three minutes later, and this time Rashford turned provider, chopping inside on the left before laying it off to Martial who squeezed his effort past Wayne Hennessey.

Forest thought they had one back five minutes from half-time as Ryan Yates headed home, but a VAR check confirmed the ball took the slightest of touches off an offside Wily Boly.

United had numerous chances to kill the game off in the second half but just lacked ruthlessness in the final third.

Antony fired straight at Wayne Hennessey with a chance that he really should have scored, and just moments later Martial saw an effort saved by the busy Hennessey.

It was more of the same thereafter for United who continually managed to get in behind Forest’s backline but struggled to make Steve Cooper’s side pay.

United finally got their third goal late in the game though, Casemiro playing a sensational pass into Fred who fired past Hennessey to make it 3-0 and wrap up all three points for Ten Hag’s men.