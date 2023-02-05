Ten-men Manchester United held on for victory over Crystal Palace after Casemiro was sent off for foul play in the second half.

United took an early lead through Bruno Fernandes’ penalty after Marcus Rashford’s cross struck Will Hughes’ arm which Andre Marriner gave after a VAR review.

Rashford added a second early in the second half when he side-footed home Luke Shaw’s low cross but a VAR decision went against United 20 minutes from time when the referee sent Casemiro off for grabbed Hughes around the neck during a skirmish involving most players.

Jeffrey Schlupp brought Palace back into the game with a clever flick with the outside of his boot but, despite much Palace pressure in the closing stages, United held on for all the three points.

The win brings United within eight points of leaders Arsenal, while Palace remain in 12th place.