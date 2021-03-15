Manchester United moved back up to second place in the Premier League table with a narrow 1-0 victory over West Ham at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils, who still have a game in hand on leaders Manchester City, cut the gap to the summit to 14 points courtesy of an own goal from Hammers defender Craig Dawson.

The hosts were perhaps fortunate to win by such a manner but should have opened the scoring in a first half where they were clearly the dominant side. The returning Marcus Rashford somehow nodded a clear-cut chance wide before Lukasz Fabianski’s finger tips flicked Mason Greenwood’s curling effort on to the post.

West Ham’s game plan was evidently to frustrate the home team but it made them somewhat toothless going forward as they failed to muster a shot in the opening 45 minutes.

They were duly made to pay the price on 53 minutes when Dawson diverted Bruno Fernandes’ left-wing corner into his own net.

David Moyes responded with a double change that shifted West Ham to a more attacking approach, but they could not conjure up an opportunity to snatch a point. Indeed, United could have added to their margin of victory, but Greenwod saw their best effort come back off the post.

The result sees United edge a point above third-placed Leicester, who thumped Sheffield United earlier. West Ham stay fifth and are three points off Chelsea in fourth spot, with a game in hand.

Man United will now turn their focus on the cup competitions with Thursday’s Europa League last 16, second leg against AC Milan followed by an FA Cup quarter final at Leicester City on Sunday. West Ham will continue to concentrate on their push for Europe when they entertain Arsenal in the league next Sunday.