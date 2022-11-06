Unai Emery enjoyed a dream debut as Aston Villa manager with an impressive and deserved victory against Manchester United at Villa Park.

The hosts had not beaten United on home soil in the league since 1995, but were 2-0 up after 11 minutes in this game following an incredible start.

Leon Bailey opened the scoring in the seventh minute when he broke clear of the defence before arrowing a low shot beyond David de Gea.

Things got even better for Villa just three minutes later when Lucas Digne curled in a brilliant free-kick from 25 yards.

Manchester United’s players looked stunned by Villa’s fast start and did not register a meaningful effort until midway through the first half, when Alejandro Garnacho’s shot from an angle was well saved by Emi Martinez.

Cristiano Ronaldo, named captain for the first time under Erik ten Hag, drew another good save moments later with a header as the away side improved before half-time.

A huge slice of fortune got them a goal back seconds before the break when Luke Shaw’s shot took a big deflection off Jacob Ramsey to land in the back of the net, with Martinez unable to react.

But Ramsey delivered the perfect response to that setback after the break when he latched onto Ollie Watkins’ ball and powered a shot beyond De Gea.

There was no way back for Manchester United after that, as Villa fans spent the rest of the game celebrating the start of the Emery era.

The win moved Aston Villa up to 13th, three points above the relegation zone, while Manchester United remain fifth.