Manchester City produced arguably their finest display of the season with a 3-1 win at Chelsea that lay down a marker of title intent and heaped further pressure on Frank Lampard.

The Citizens shrugged off the issues of a Covid-outbreak within their squad to rampage to a third straight league victory for the first time this season and move up to fifth in the table.

Pep Guardiola handed a Premier League debut to goalkeeper Zack Steffen but after a nervy start, the rookie stopper had a relatively quiet evening overall.

At the other end, City appeared back to their irrepressible best, particularly in a first-half spell where the damage was done.

Ilkay Gundogan’s wonderful turn and finish got the visitors up and running on 18 minutes before Phil Foden’s near-post flick doubled the advantage just three minutes later.

Chelsea appeared dazed by the double-blow and City all-but sealed the points when Kevin de Bruyne swept in the rebound after Raheem Sterling had hit the post on 34 minutes.

The result means City are now just four points behind leaders Liverpool having played a game fewer. Chelsea, who grabbed a late consolation through substitute Callum Hudson-Odoi, are three points further back in eighth spot, but have played two matches more than the Citizens and look devoid of confidence following a run of one win and four defeats in their last six league outings.

Chelsea will now hope to raise their spirits when they turn their attention to an FA Cup third-round tie at home to Morecambe on Sunday. City visit neighbours Manchester United for a League Cup semi-final on Wednesday.