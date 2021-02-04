Goals from Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling kept Manchester City at the top of the Premier League and gave them their 13th consecutive win; they now lead Manchester United by three points with a superior goal difference and a game in hand.

Burnley, meanwhile, defended the box well for the most part, but were also utterly outmatched and stay 15th.

Before the game, Sean Dyche will have wanted his players to stay in it for as long as possible and give nothing away for free, a plan which lasted three minutes; Sterling barged through Matt Lowton and fed Bernardo Silva, whose shot was nasty but not definitive, only Nick Pope flapped it onto Jesus’ head and he couldn’t miss.

And just when it looked like Burnley would go into the interval with a chance of taking something from the match, City scored again, Sterling tapping home Ilkay Gundogan’s superb cross.

The second half featured little more than the elapsing of time; City might’ve scored more but didn’t force the issue, so unlikely was the prospect of Burnley mustering an attack, never mind a chance. But the ease with which they disposed of generally doughty opponents, again, will not have been lost on the chasing pack.