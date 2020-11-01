Liverpool moved to the top of the Premier League table with a late goal that secured victory over West Ham United at Anfield.

The visitors took the lead after 10 minutes when Pablo Fornals picked up a loose header from Joe Gomez and half-volleyed the ball into the bottom corner.

Liverpool struggled to get any real momentum in the game but were gifted an equaliser just before half time. Arthur Masuaku kicked through the back of Mohamed Salah to concede a penalty, which Salah drilled home.

Liverpool laboured to try and break through West Ham’s obdurate 4-5-1 formation in the second half. They looked to have done it in the 77th minute when Diogo Jota tapped home a rebound, but the goal was cancelled after a VAR review for a foul by Sadio Mane on Lukasz Fabianski.

Jota would not be denied eight minutes later however when a cool finish from a superb Xherdan Shaqiri pass secured all three points.

The victory moves Liverpool above Everton and into first place, while West Ham remain in 13th in the table.