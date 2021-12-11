An injury-time penalty from Jorginho gave Chelsea a fortunate victory over Leeds in a five-goal thriller at Stamford Bridge.

Seven minutes from time it seemed like Joe Gelhardt had secured a point for his side when, just 81 seconds after replacing Raphinha, he diverted home Tyler Roberts’ low cross from the left flank.

Leeds had gone in front after 27 minutes when Daniel James was brought down by Marcos Alonso and Raphinha casually strolled up to the ball before dispatching the spot-kick.

Chelsea were level six minutes before the break when Stuart Dallas gave the ball away in his own third and Alonso drilled a low cross into the box which Mason Mount shot inside the near post.

Jorginho first gave the Blues the lead from the spot after a VAR-overturned decision just before the hour mark. Raphinha slid in from a long way to take Antonio Rudiger and the ball and, after initially awarding a corner, the referee awarded a spot-kick after watching a video of the incident.

The second spot-kick was another challenge on Antonio Rudiger who exaggerated any contact from behind made by Mateusz Klich and for the second time the Italian international sent Illan Meslier the wrong way.

The win means Chelsea remain two points behind leaders Manchester City.