Liverpool have gone top of the Premier League table after a Naby Keita goal gave them a vital 1-0 win away to Newcastle United.

Jurgen Klopp, who dropped Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara and Mohamed Salah to the bench, saw his side eventually find their rhythm after a scrappy start.

The Reds took the lead when Keita traded passes with Diogo Jota, rounded the keeper and coolly slotted the ball in for his fourth of the season.

Eddie Howe’s side defended well but could not get their attacking threats, including Allan Saint-Maximin, Bruno Guimaraes and Joe Willock, into the game.

The Magpies created few chances in the first period but did have a goal from Miguel Almiron correctly ruled out for offside.

The visitors should have put the game to bed with the in-form Sadio Mane spurning two big opportunities, first with a tame effort in the first half, then putting a shot wide from close range after the break.

Newcastle brought on Chris Wood and Jamal Lascelles but it did not spark much of an improvement and the Reds held on to go two points clear of Manchester City, who face Leeds United this evening at Elland Road.