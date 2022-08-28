Harry Kane struck a brace and also saw a penalty saved as Tottenham maintained their unbeaten start to the Premier League season with a 2-0 win at a lively Nottingham Forest.

The England striker opened the scoring on six minutes when he coolly rolled in Dejan Kulusevski’s pass to net the 200th league goal of his career.

Spurs continued to look menacing on the break, but it was Forest who dominated for much of the first half with record signing Morgan Gibbs-White twice going close from distance.

The visitors then had the chance to double their advantage on 56 minutes but Kane saw his low spot kick magnificently kept out by Dean Henderson.

Newly-promoted Forest continued to play with real positivity and vigour and almost levelled when Neco Williams fizzed inches wide.

However, Antonio Conte’s men sealed the points nine minutes from time when Kane nodded in substitute Richarlison’s cross to move level with Andrew Cole in third place in the overall Premier League top scorers list.

The result sees the Lilywhites move up to third in the table, two points adrift of leaders Arsenal after four games played. Forest sit 14th on four points.

Next up, Spurs visit West Ham on Wednesday night while Forest face their biggest test yet when they travel to champions Manchester City.