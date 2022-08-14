Harry Kane’s equaliser six minutes into stoppage time earned Tottenham a dramatic draw as a fiery London derby at Stamford Bridge ended in an angry confrontation between Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte that resulted in red cards for both managers.

Tempers were running high throughout as Chelsea twice led before Kane’s glancing header seconds from the end gave Spurs a point.

Chelsea dominated the first half and fully deserved the 19th minute lead they earned when their two summer signings combined, Kalidou Koulibaly flashing home a powerful volley from Marc Cucurella’s corner.

Spurs struggled to make any sort of impression, Kane missing their best opportunity, but drew level after 68 minutes when Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s shot beat Edouard Mendy.

Chelsea were furious that referee Anthony Taylor had failed to penalise Rodrigo Bentancur for a challenge on Kai Havertz, the ensuing melee leading to face-to-face fury between the two managers which ended with both Chelsea boss Tuchel and Spurs counterpart Conte receiving yellow cards.

Once order had been restored, Chelsea were back in front as James scored from Raheem Sterling’s pass, the fired up Tuchel celebrating by sprinting past Conte along the touch in sheer elation.

Chelsea thought they had made it six points from two games until Kane headed in Ivan Perisic’s corner – the antipathy not ending there as a handshake between Tuchel and Conte developed into another bust-up between the pair which ended with them both getting their marching orders.