Kortney Hause scored an 88th-minute winner as Aston Villa inflict a first Premier League defeat on Manchester United after Bruno Fernandes blazed a penalty over the bar in added time.

With the game seemingly set to end in a goalless draw, the Villa defender outjumped substitute Edinson Cavani to give Villa a dramatic lead.

But Hause went from hero to zero just moments later when he handled Cavani’s header to concede a penalty, but Bruno could only fire his spot-kick horrendously over the bar.

It was truly a day to forget for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who also lost defenders Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire to injury.

Solskjaer had fielded a strong attack in an attempt to get back to winning ways after a disappointing Carabao Cup defeat to West Ham on Wednesday, but Cristiano Ronaldo and co were left to feed off scraps.

Villa created the better opportunities and were worthy winners. Their best in the first half fell to Matt Targett, who inexplicably blazed over from point-blank range. Ollie Watkins then shot straight at David De Gea after the United goalkeeper’s clearance had presented him with a gift-wrapped opportunity.

United were most dangerous from set-pieces and twice went close towards the end of the half, with Maguire forcing a fine save from Emi Martinez, moments before Paul Pogba flashed a glancing header agonisingly wide.

With Shaw limping off in the first half, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was forced into another change in defence after the restart when Maguire suffered a calf problem, as Villa built momentum.

Watkins forced De Gea into another good save, while Jacob Ramsey slipped at the vital moment when presented with a good opening.

United attempted 15 shots at goal but it didn’t really click on a frustrating afternoon, and their pain was compounded when Hause broke the deadlock following slack defending.

There was still time for some late drama as Mike Dean awarded the penalty and Fernandes grabbed the ball ahead of Ronaldo in a moment that will cause much debate.