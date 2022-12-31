Manchester City were held to a draw by Everton in a feisty Premier League affair at Etihad Stadium.

Erling Haaland, notably incensed after an early exchange with Everton’s Ben Godfrey which left the Norway striker requiring treatment, finished off a lovely move to open the scoring in the 24th minute.

Riyad Mahrez received the ball on the edge of the area and, after some nifty footwork to take it round defender Vitaliy Mykolenko, found Haaland, who finished sweetly past Jordan Pickford from the middle of the penalty area.

However, during a tumultuous second half Demarai Gray scored a stunning equaliser after Rodri gave the ball away, making ground down the right and curling home a shot from just inside the area.

City threw what they could at the visitors during 11 minutes of stoppage time, but Everton stifled their attempts to cap off the year with a win.

City defender John Stones said: “I feel like we’ve lost two points. It’s difficult to take.

“We controlled the game for the majority of the time and had a lot of chances. It was a bit of a scrappy game.”

Second-placed City are four points behind leaders Arsenal, who play their game in hand against Brighton at 17:30 BST on Saturday.

Everton are 16th in the table, two points above the relegation zone.