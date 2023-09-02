Substitute, Anthony Elanga scored his first Nottingham Forest goal to secure a hard-fought Premier League victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Summer signing Elanga, introduced in first-half added time following an injury to Danilo, struck shortly after the break when he raced on to Taiwo Awoniyi’s pass and slotted home.

Nicolas Jackson missed a glorious opportunity to equalise inside the final 10 minutes, firing over from inside the six-yard box after being teed up by Raheem Sterling.

Jackson had earlier been denied by a last-ditch block by Willy Boly, while £40m deadline day signing Cole Palmer was introduced by manager Mauricio Pochettino, as Chelsea chased a response.

But despite dominating possession, territory and chances, the hosts were punished for failing to take their opportunities by a resolute Forest.

A second victory from four games lifted Steve Cooper’s visitors to ninth in the table, while Chelsea fell to 11th in the early standings.