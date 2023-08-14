Axel Disasi struck on his debut as Chelsea claimed a 1-1 draw at home to Liverpool in Mauricio Pochettino’s first Premier League match in charge.

The Merseysiders made the brighter start and deservedly led on 18 minutes when Luis Diaz slid home Mo Salah’s exquisite pass.

The Egyptian then had a goal chalked off for offside by VAR before the Blues levelled when £38.5m summer signing from Monaco, Disasi, stabbed in Ben Chilwell’s knock-on on 37 minutes.

Chilwell almost completed a fine first-half recovery two minutes later, but he too had a goal ruled out by VAR for offside after rounding Alisson and tucking into an empty net.

Chelsea dominated throughout the second period but could not find a way through with Chilwell and another debutant, Nicolas Jackson denied by the brilliant Alisson.

Next up, Liverpool host Bournemouth on Saturday while Chelsea visit West Ham on Sunday.