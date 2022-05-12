Kevin de Bryune lit up Molineux with four sublime goals to take his tally for the season to 17 as Manchester City secured a crucial three points with a 5-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the West Midlands on Wednesday night.

The victory sees Pep Guardiola’s side regain their three point advantage over Liverpool at the top of the table, and put themselves in the driving seat for an eighth league title.

The game got off to a quick start as Manchester City took the lead after just six minutes. Kevin de Bruyne latched onto a fantastic through ball by Bernardo Silva before finishing low into the far corner.

However, Wolves demonstrated just how dangerous they were on the counter attack as they hit back five minutes later. Pedro Neto’s low cross from the left was placed in well by Leander Dendoncker from just inside the box to level it.

Despite Carlos Cacheda’s side coming back into it, Manchester City were back in front again in the 16th minute, as De Bruyne made the most of an error from Wolves’ goalkeeper Jose Sa to grab his second of the game.The Belgian then had his hat-trick after just 23 minutes, as he slotted in a low strike from the edge of the box into the bottom corner.

He then had his fourth of the night midway through the second half, as the attacking midfielder scored an easy tap-in.

The rout was completed with five minutes to play, as Raheem Sterling rounded off a superb away display with another easy back post tap-in.