Tottenham Hotspur’s poor restart to the season continued with a 2-0 loss at home to Aston Villa, leading to howls of derision from home fans at the end of the match.

In a drab first half the only near goal was when Ashley Young dived to divert Harry Kane’s header away from the goal line.

The opening goal came five minutes into the second half when Hugo Lloris failed to deal with Ezri Konsa’s long shot and Ollie Watkins pulled back for Emiliano Buendia to side-foot home.

The game was effectively decided 17 minutes from time when John McGinn found Douglas Luiz in the box and he smartly controlled before poking the ball home with the outside of his right foot.

Spurs remain fifth in the table, while Villa are in 12th after a run of four wins and a draw from their last six league games.