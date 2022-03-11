Chelsea’s players ignored the uncertainty surrounding the club and serious allegations against its chairman, with goals from Trevoh Chalobah, Mason Mount and Kai Havertz cementing them in third place thanks to a 3-1 at Norwich City; their hosts remain rooted to the bottom and look certainties for relegation.

Chelsea dominated possession from the off, playing with tempo and imagination, and on three minutes Chalobah headed the opener from Mount’s corner. Then, on 14 minutes, Havertz found Mount, who finished superbly, high into the net.

Norwich did well to go in at half-time just 2-0 down and must’ve feared a significant beating. But they were much quicker to the ball after the break, while Chelsea stepped off, and the penalty that halved the deficit was not a total surprise, Chalobah handled in the box, and Teemu Pukki despatched the penalty. In the final minutes, Havertz added the third after being played in by substitute N’Golo Kante.

But the result of the match was never in doubt, for all that it mattered. When people reflect upon this period in Chelsea’s history, events at Carrow Road will not be what they remember.