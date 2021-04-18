Eddie Nketiah struck in stoppage time to rescue a point for Arsenal and deny Fulham a fine away victory in their Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium.

Josh Maja looked set to be the Cottagers’ hero as his clinical 59th minute penalty was almost enough to claim a first-ever win away to the Gunners at the 30th time of asking.

But Nketiah scored in added time to deny Scott Parker’s side all three points as Arsenal salvaged a less-than-convincing draw at home.

The Gunners made a fast start with Gabriel Martinelli twice going close in the opening seven minutes. Fulham improved but were fortunate to go in level at the break when Dani Ceballos’ superb header was ruled out by VAR for a narrow offside in the build-up.

The away side continued to defend solidly and were handed a huge opportunity just shy of the hour when Gabriel was adjudged to have fouled Mario Lemina in the area. Maja stood forward and confidently crashed home the spot kick to claim his third goal for the club.

However, Nketiah’s goal means Fulham are six points off Burnley having played two games more in the fight to beat the drop. Arsenal’s hopes of finishing in the European places also took a hit as they stay ninth.

Next up, Arsenal host Everton on Friday. Fulham are not in action until May 1st when they visit Chelsea.